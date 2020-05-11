COMMENTARY: Restoring dignity of work

Lawmakers will no doubt be tempted to use skyrocketing unemployment rates as an excuse to pass unrelated party priorities under the guise of “jobs bills.” They should instead pursue policies narrowly tailored to improve immediate opportunities and incentives for Americans to engage in productive activity. An important first step would be to restructure social safety net programs, so that they no longer discourage people from taking available jobs.

A second good place to start would be to remove regulatory barriers that inhibit people from working even outside of a pandemic.

Occupational licensing restrictions are one example. Although most everyone would agree that some licensing requirements are necessary to prevent gross negligence and harm, many state licenses, such as those restricting florists or hair braiders, are put in place not to protect the public but to restrict competition.

Some states have already begun to lead the way in reform by recognizing out-of-state licenses and by loosening market entry requirements for professions that do not pose serious health or safety risks.