COMMENTARY: Resisting 'back to normal'

In the past 18 months, millions of teachers and students across the U.S. had to adjust very quickly to teaching and learning virtually to ensure that learning could continue despite stay-at-home orders. What we learned during this time is that not only are teachers and students very resilient, but they can also be very innovative when adopting new instructional approaches and adapting to the uncertainty of changing parameters.

This innovation and adaptation must not stop. As students and educators begin the new school year, we must resist the urge to get “back to normal” and instead must ask ourselves if a return to normal is the best course of action for our students; or if our students need something different; something better aligned to the futures they want.

To do this, we need to take an honest look at many long-held traditions in the American school system and determine whether they still make sense today: Why do we start the school year in September? Does an “A” to “F” grading system tell us much about student learning? Is there a different way to use those summer months? Does quality learning need to be inside a brick-and-mortar building?