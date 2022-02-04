COMMENTARY: Remaining righteous, free

Recent polling has shown President Joe Biden as low as a 33% approval (Rasmussen), with correspondingly historic low approval numbers for Democrats in Congress.

Dozens of Congressional Democrats have announced they are not seeking re-election in the 2022 midterms, and fear is bringing desperation to the left. Democrats have attempted demonization of all Republicans due to the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. They went so far as the compare Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor and 9-11, but that tactic seems to have backfired.

Democrat accusations of Republicans supporting “Jim Crow 2.0” have equally backfired.

Recently, an even more desperate strategy is brewing: Attempting to end Republican opposition through the “insurrection” provision of Article 3 of the 14th Amendment. It's a naked power grab used to cling to power over the will of the American people. Something we have seen in failing third world democracies, and something we cannot tolerate here. Let me explain.

First, it’s important to note the use of this strategy by previous ethically challenged leaders. Iraqi Prime Minister Maliki is the most recent example. Before the 2010 Iraqi parliamentary elections, Maliki was behind in public support so he sought to use the allegation of “Baathist” to take out political opponents in the same way the Democrats are using “insurrectionist."

According to retired UK Colonel Ben Barry, Maliki influenced “the Iraqi de-Baathification committee to cancel the candidacy of over 500 allegedly Baathist electoral candidates, including some who already held public office ...”

Maliki narrowly lost in the initial elections, but then won by “inducing further candidate disqualifications by the de-Baathification Commission.” He turned out to be a catastrophically poor leader, which led to ISIS seizing substantial parts of Iraq among other problems. This tactic of “disqualifying” political opposition to subvert democracy is a hallmark of third-world failing democracies around the world.

The insurrection provision of the 14th Amendment does not apply now as surrounding history makes clear. Shortly after the end of the Civil War in 1865, former Confederate politicians attempted to re-seat themselves in the U.S. Congress where they had served prior to the war. The 14th Amendment was passed in 1868, and the intent of the insurrection provision was to prevent that dynamic.

The 14th Amendment insurrection provision reads "no person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military" if they've "previously taken an oath ... to support the Constitution of the United States" and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Current Republican members of Congress were not involved in insurrection or rebellion. Some legally challenged certain Biden electors on Jan. 6, but Democrats had previously done the same against George Bush and Donald Trump electors. Neither politicians who spoke at the peaceful and legal rally before the Capitol Hill riots, nor those who had contacts with those who later rioted, meet 14th Amendment insurrection standards.

Regardless, the left has moved swiftly with the insurrection strategy. According to The Hill, “Free Speech For People has mounted a pressure campaign on top state elections officials to apply the 14th Amendment to Trump should he run again. ... This summer, the group sent letters to chief election officials for all 50 states and Washington, D.C., making the case that they have a constitutional duty to bar Trump from appearing on future state ballots.” https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/588489-democrats-quietly-explore-barring-trump-from-office-over-jan-6

Democrats already attempted to bring the first impeachment of a former president, solely to keep Trump from running again. That act was quite controversial, as many legal scholars held that a former president could not be tried by the Senate. Trump is now leading in most 2024 rematch polls.

Many media sources, like The Week, have picked up on the Democrat motivations. “The appeal of this strategy is obvious. Trump's enduring and overwhelming popularity among Republican voters makes him the favorite for the 2024 nomination if he chooses to run. It's far too early to forecast his prospects in the general election. But negative partisanship is probably sufficient to give him a good chance of victory.”

This “strategy” goes well beyond Trump to any Republicans posing a threat of electoral victory. Congressman Madison Cawthorn, the youngest person elected to Congress in 2020, and a paraplegic, is facing an election challenge from a group of Democrats using the insurrection provision of the 14th Amendment. This comes due to Cawthorn’s alleged connections with some involved with the Jan. 6 riots. Attorney James Bopp, who represents Cawthorn, has warned this is a mass power play by Democrats to subvert democracy: “They have multiple targets, It just so happens that Madison Cawthorn is the tip of the spear.”

The United States should be above third world antics we have seen with men like Maliki. Our sacred Constitution should not be subverted to keep one party in power against the will of the people. “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14:34) and it is up to us to remain righteous and free.

Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

