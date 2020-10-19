COMMENTARY: Religious bigotry on display

In Muslim-majority Pakistan, official and social prejudice keeps religious minorities at the bottom of the economic hierarchy doing the “dirty jobs.” Advertisements for sewer cleaners state that only Christians need apply.

That’s not the case in the U.S.

Still, in recent years, the U.S. has seen the rapid spread of intolerance toward those who hold traditional religious beliefs, especially on life, sexual orientation and gender identity. While the U.S. still has robust legal prohibitions on religious discrimination, it has moved rapidly from the first stage of attack (social marginalization) to economic discrimination.

Not only is there widespread censorship of socially conservative viewpoints on social media, there is virulent hostility in education. According to one conservative student quoted in an opinion piece for The Hill, teachers ”seek to silence us, to punish us, which deliberately lowers our GPA, which adversely affects the chances of us getting into college and, therefore, a better job and a better life.”

In one telling example at UC Berkeley, a Christian student leader was denounced with expletives and insults by classmates for three hours because she declined to support a resolution endorsing gender fluidity.