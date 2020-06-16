COMMENTARY: Recovery flows through ports

The Mississippi River and tributaries connect 31 states to world markets, and 60 percent of all grain exported from the United States is shipped via the Mississippi River Ship Channel. The ports along the Mississippi River and tributaries are the lifeblood of the agricultural economies for more than half of our states.

The Port of South Louisiana is the most active Foreign Trade Zone in the nation and just one of five deep-draft ports that make up the Lower Mississippi River Ports Complex. The Port of South Louisiana is also the largest export grain port in the United States, and grain elevators within the port handle more than half of all U.S. grain exports annually.

Sadly, our farmers are really hurting due to the pandemic. According to the American Farm Bureau, crop prices are “falling to levels that threaten the livelihoods of many U.S. farmers. … Shuttered schools, universities, restaurants, bars and cafeterias are no longer buying milk, meat, fruits, vegetables and other food, causing a downward spiral in crop and livestock prices.” This is why properly maintaining ports in Louisiana is so critical, because they will be essential to reviving the farm economy.