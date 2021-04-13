COMMENTARY: Reconciliation sign of bad bill

Under H.R. 3, Medicare would cap the price of 250 common medications at an amount pegged to the average price in other developed nations. Basically, it would import the price controls used in these foreign government-run medical systems.

We all want lower costs, obviously, but independent experts confirm that would mean fewer new medicines.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the bill would lead to 38 fewer new drugs coming to market over the next two decades. Patients hoping to see cures for cancer or Alzheimer’s disease in their lifetimes will be out of luck.

The consideration of this measure is shocking considering the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging. We stand at a point in human history where all of our creativity, ingenuity, and innovation has been brought to bear on a virus that has locked us inside, in many cases alone and without hope. We’ve incurred great suffering and pain — economic and health — and we’ve likely damaged the future of many, many children, mostly Black and Brown, who cannot escape the cold clutches of government closures.

And what have we learned? Science wins. Human investment in research and partnerships paid off in that multiple vaccines were developed in record time. We are witnessing history every time a shot is put into an arm.