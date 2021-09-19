COMMENTARY: Recognizing God's importance

On Sept. 11, 2021, President Joe Biden addressed the nation in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks. In doing so, Biden attempted to explain what he believed unified America and made her unique.

In multiple Sept 11, 2021, addresses, we capture a window into Biden’s understanding of why America is, as he puts it, “unique.” Notably, Biden did not use the term “exceptional” voiced by so many other presidents in describing America. Of greater significance, Biden affirmatively repudiated the critical importance of America’s religious character and the effects it has had on unity and exceptionalism. Biden’s misunderstandings will not bring the unity we experienced after the 9-11 attacks, but recognition of God’s importance will. Let me explain.

First, Biden’s words about the subject are telling. In an address at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Biden claimed America was “the most unique country in the whole damn world.” He elaborated, “We’re an idea. It’s an idea. ... It’s not based on religion. It’s not based — it’s an idea. It really is. ‘We hold these truths ...’ I mean, we never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it, except the last — previous four years.”