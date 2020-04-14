COMMENTARY: Rebuilding one at a time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As storms and dark clouds swept the interior of America on Resurrection Sunday, folks continued to hunker down in isolation away from everybody else. Government -- local, state and federal -- ordered everyone to isolate or suffer consequences.

Every history of totalitarian governments includes government control of the masses “for the public or common good.” Are we there yet in America? Hardly.

What is different with the current crisis? Full-fledged panic in the media, markets, and on main street. What is driving this panic? The answer, sadly, depends on where one stands politically.

The left fears that if we reopen America too early or without proper consideration of and preparation for a relapse, millions will die. The right fears that if we don’t reopen America reasonably soon, America will sink into a deep economic depression.

Fear is driving both cases, and fear is not the only thing, uh, we have to fear. This is not an either/or situation, that old fallacy long propounded by politicians across the spectrum. This is a both/and situation where we need reasonable minds to plan for both community health exigencies and for economic realities at the local level. We built America from the local community up, and that’s how we need to begin digging out of this crisis.