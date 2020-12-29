COMMENTARY: Rebuild infrastructure, industry

If ever there was a question about the need to improve America’s infrastructure, it has certainly been dispelled, as the cost to the United States due to lost productivity continues to climb.

A study by the American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that by 2025 the cost will reach $3.9 trillion in lost GDP and 2.5 million in lost jobs. On top of those costs, American families will lose upward of $3,400 in disposable income each year.

When searching for the roots of our predicament, we often overlook our country’s myopic neglect of our failing infrastructure — unsafe highways and structurally deficient bridges, obsolete port facilities, outdated freight rail, electrical grids, and wastewater systems.

Given the public’s desire for change, President-elect Joe Biden has a golden opportunity to push for major improvements in the nation’s infrastructure.

Though Republicans and Democrats in Congress are deeply divided on many issues, there is a growing consensus on the need to rebuild America.

But rebuilding and modernizing our infrastructure will require an immense amount of material and the industrial base to provide and use it — an industrial base that has withered after decades of offshoring.