COMMENTARY: Reaping and sowing

During this season of waiting, some of us have had a great deal of time to reflect, to look ahead as well as to connect. Now, more than ever, we as a people must take a look at “who we are" and what role have we played in helping this world to develop. This pandemic has not only affected our country (America, the land of the free, the home of the brave), but also the entire world.

We as Americans can plainly see now more than ever that this world does not belong to one nation, it belongs to God, and he gave it to “Us”! Why, because we are all his creation and we are breathing his air. One thing we as a people, regardless of race, creed or color, cannot do or say is, “I will breathe on my own” without God. We were created to make this world a “better place.” In fact, we were all placed here for this reason. No matter how we feel about one another personally, as citizens of this great nation, we “the people” should want it to be a better place for us all.

Another thing that this pandemic has shown us is that it does not discriminate. We can blame whomever we want for whatever reason, and we can even try to convince our own hearts to believe that it is someone else’s problem or fault. But the truth is we were all given a heart to love, but how have we allowed the love to show itself? (Only “YOU” can answer this question.)