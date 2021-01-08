COMMENTARY: Reaping and sowing

During this season of waiting, some of us have had a great deal of time to reflect, to look ahead as well as to connect. Now, more than ever, we as a people must take a look at “who we are" and what role have we played in helping this world to develop. This pandemic has not only affected our country (America, the land of the free, the home of the brave), but also the entire world.
We as Americans can plainly see now more than ever that this world does not belong to one nation, it belongs to God, and he gave it to “Us”! Why, because we are all his creation and we are breathing his air. One thing we as a people, regardless of race, creed or color, cannot do or say is, “I will breathe on my own” without God. We were created to make this world a “better place.” In fact, we were all placed here for this reason. No matter how we feel about one another personally, as citizens of this great nation, we “the people” should want it to be a better place for us all.
Another thing that this pandemic has shown us is that it does not discriminate. We can blame whomever we want for whatever reason, and we can even try to convince our own hearts to believe that it is someone else’s problem or fault. But the truth is we were all given a heart to love, but how have we allowed the love to show itself? (Only “YOU” can answer this question.)
Our hearts were given to us by our creator and he created us in his own image because HE IS LOVE; therefore, we are ALL capable of loving and being loved. We should not allow others (or ourselves) to be persuaded into using our hearts to do anything other than to love and care for others. When we do, we cause not only ourselves harm, but our family, friends and others including our very own country to be in a place of disarray.
Whenever we visit our beautifully manicured Edisto Gardens, we can see that our “great little town of Orangeburg” demonstrates a place of love and beauty. The garden welcomes all who enters with the scripture “Psalm 24:1 (NIV) “The earth is the LORD's, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” With this in mind, the message serves as a reminder of our responsibility.
We can all start or continue to evaluate our roles in our homes, community, workplace, church, city, state, and for God’s sake, our country. Though we may not be able to foretell our future, we do know that what is not sown in love will not yield the best results. We should all be mindful that although our deeds may not always affect us directly, one day they may cause those whom we love to suffer the consequences of our actions or what we have sown! IS IT WORTH IT?
Just THINK, could what the world is looking for an answer to BE RIGHT IN OUR VERY OWN HEART? LOVE? So, as we embark upon this new year, let us all “evaluate our own heart,” leaving behind the old and being attuned to the new, loving and respecting one another, and as our creator God is love, we should be too.
Ministers Sinclair and Earleen S. Holback are “The Good News Gospel Reporters of South Carolina.”