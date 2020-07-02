COMMENTARY: Real men wear masks

Early on, my challenge of living with MS was a secret one. I didn’t want the modeling world to know what I was struggling with. I worked hard to keep my health issues under cover so I could keep appearing on the cover.

Today, it’s the opposite. I wish everyone would live as though they knew their neighbors had a health challenge and wear your masks.

The COVID challenges to health don’t end there. Last October, I suffered a “widowmaker” heart attack and had to have heart surgery. Now I need to have a second heart surgery, but I can’t. My procedure is being delayed because it is considered elective.

Why? Because in Arizona, hospital beds are near maximum capacity due to the surge in virus cases, and elective surgeries are rare.

I’m not saying any of this to complain, but to educate. Fashion is still very much a part of my life and one of the things I’m quite passionate about.

I know having all these medical issues may sound odd because I am a model. That’s yet another reminder not to judge a book by its cover. You don’t know what’s going on.