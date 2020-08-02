COMMENTARY: Real election threat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump on Fox if he would accept the results of the November election, the response was chilling. "I have to see," said Trump. "I'm not going to just say 'yes.' I'm not going to say 'no.'" As one reason for his reticence, he charged: "I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election. I really do."

He's really wrong. The only threat to the integrity of the election is coming from Trump himself and his Republican co-conspirators who are trying desperately -- in various courts and state legislatures -- to limit voting by groups that tend to support Democrats, especially minorities and young people.

In his more candid moments, Trump even admits that his opposition to mail-in voting is rooted not in principle but in cynical self-interest. As aging white voters die off, Republicans face ever-greater difficulties in winning fair national elections, so their goal is to "rig" the outcome. If voting is made easier, encouraging more people to participate, he has predicted, "it will ... lead to the end of our great Republican Party."