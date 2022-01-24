COMMENTARY: Real and dangerous

Brace yourself for some new terms: negative vaccine efficacy and immune fatigue. Yes, both terms are very relevant to the latest COVID data.

First, think about this: All politicians promise “to fight” for their constituencies, i.e. their voters. What exactly are they fighting? The other side? Crises and emergencies? They seem to have been fighting the other side for years now.

Remember the many times candidate Biden said, “I'll put in place a plan to deal with this pandemic responsibly, I've already done it. I'm not going to shut down the country, I'm not going to shut down the economy, but I'm going to shut down the virus.”

COVID began as a health crisis at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, but very quickly mutated into a political crisis. In fact, the politics of COVID may have been much more destructive to Americans than the health crisis itself which was arguably exacerbated by politics.

What happens when politics controls messages about the other side? Politicians and pundits alike have loved to pontificate that viruses do not recognize political parties. Nevertheless, viruses do produce variants. That’s why we have novel flu shots every year. Based on evidence, scientists guess how to concoct the most effective flu vaccines for the year.

Remember that term “negative vaccine efficacy?” Andrew Bostom, MD, MS, a practicing physician in Rhode Island, dared to tweet a reminder to colleagues about the disastrous 2009-10 swine flu pandemic. He tweeted, “Reminder that NEGATIVE ‘vaccine efficacy’ was documented for trivalent flu vax during 2009-10 swine flu pandemic: “Seasonal Influenza Vaccine and Increased Risk of Pandemic A/H1N1-Related Illness.” He added a screen shot of an article from the time.

In that case, the vaccine not only did not prevent a flu pandemic, but made the population more vulnerable to other diseases. Vaccines, remember, affect our immune systems.

Flash forward to 2022. With the advent of the Omicron variant coming on the heels of one, two, three, or even booster shots, physicians are seeing increasing numbers of other diseases, but no evidence the vaccines are effective against the Omicron variant.

What about “immune fatigue?” In a Jan. 11, 2022, article in Bloomberg, Irina Anghel writes, “European Union regulators warned that frequent Covid-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible. Repeat booster doses every four months could eventually weaken the immune response and tire out people, according to the European Medicines Agency."

What happens when politicians and pundits learn that vaccines may be a bigger problem than COVID? What happens when the number of deaths from other diseases rises dramatically over numbers from previous years? They change the subject and “fight” against other crises and emergencies, even if they have to invent them.

Maybe now is a good time to shift away from vaccine mandates and endless boosters to therapeutics. Physicians who have dared to research COVID, experimental vaccines, and common therapeutics have used their expertise to treat patients effectively. These are the frontline healthcare workers who have risked their own lives to help patients get through COVID and restored to health.

Politicians, bureaucracies and complicit media that follow narratives are not likely to talk about negative vaccine efficacy or immune fatigue. Nevertheless, both are real and can be dangerous.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com

