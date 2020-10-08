COMMENTARY: Ready to see 2020 go

“Fear not!” “Do not fear!” Notably, these statements or similar statements occur numerous times in the Bible, and are always the first words angels say to people or groups when they appear. Whatever else 2020 has been, it’s certainly been a year when the left, i.e. Democrats and media have stoked latent fears of Americans. All of the stoked fears feature President Donald Trump as the culprit, even now as he has contracted COVID-19.

CNN’s Jake Tapper began his Sunday show, State of the Union, speculating with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about when Trump could have contracted the virus. They concluded, without any evidence, that Trump could have become infected two Saturdays ago! Stoking fear and shock and awe, Tapper asked another guest, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, how worried he was since Trump exposed a chain of millions of Ohioans to the virus when he debated Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden!

On the other hand, millions of Americans have called for all of us to pray for President Trump and Melania, others in the administration who have tested positive, and indeed all who have the virus. Yes, we should all pray for those infected and affected. Moreover, we should all pray for our nation that God would protect us from fears intended to divide us and to incite violence.