COMMENTARY: Ready to see 2020 go

“Fear not!” “Do not fear!” Notably, these statements or similar statements occur numerous times in the Bible, and are always the first words angels say to people or groups when they appear. Whatever else 2020 has been, it’s certainly been a year when the left, i.e. Democrats and media have stoked latent fears of Americans. All of the stoked fears feature President Donald Trump as the culprit, even now as he has contracted COVID-19.
CNN’s Jake Tapper began his Sunday show, State of the Union, speculating with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about when Trump could have contracted the virus. They concluded, without any evidence, that Trump could have become infected two Saturdays ago! Stoking fear and shock and awe, Tapper asked another guest, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, how worried he was since Trump exposed a chain of millions of Ohioans to the virus when he debated Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden!
On the other hand, millions of Americans have called for all of us to pray for President Trump and Melania, others in the administration who have tested positive, and indeed all who have the virus. Yes, we should all pray for those infected and affected. Moreover, we should all pray for our nation that God would protect us from fears intended to divide us and to incite violence.
Speaking of fear, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe wrote a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham last week about documents that had recently been declassified from 2016. He wrote, “In late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”
Ratcliffe continued, “The IC [Intelligence Community] does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.” He added, “To be clear, this is not Russian disinformation and has not been assessed as such by the Intelligence Community. I’ll be briefing Congress on the sensitive sources and methods by which it was obtained in the coming days.”
Ratcliffe stated that CIA Director John Brennan’s own handwritten notes said he had briefed President Barack Obama and other officials about this, “Including the ‘alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”
The fear stoked about candidate Trump and now-President Trump from the left has been continual and fiercely exaggerated for more than four years.
In hindsight over the past four years in general and 2020 in particular, how many allegations and outright charges against Trump have come from anonymous or unnamed sources? How many have been generated by his critics and political opponents? Heaven knows Trump hurts himself enough with his Tweets, actions and comments! No doubt @HateTrump voters make up a significant percentage of Biden supporters.
Sunday, Nov. 1, Americans will “reset” our clocks and “fall back.” Two days later, we’ll vote. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait until 2021 to know the results of the 2020 election. We all want to see 2020 in hindsight.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!