COMMENTARY: Read the bills, all of them

The first part of the cure is called the Read The Bills Act. The RTBA was proposed by Downsize DC in 2006. It's been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, six times, dying in committee each time.

The RTBA would require bills to be publicly posted at least 72 hours prior to Congress formally taking up those bills for consideration. The leadership log-rolling production of "Infrastructure Week" has been dragging on for months now, so 72 hours of having the final product available/visible doesn't seem like a lot to ask.

Part two, also courtesy of Downsize DC, is the One Subject at a Time Act, which is exactly what it sounds like. Every bill would have to be about one thing. No more grab-bags full of unrelated party favors for every constituency under the sun in the name of "infrastructure" or "defense" or whatever.

Part three is a steroid shot for the Read The Bills Act. In my opinion, the bills should not just be "posted." They should be read aloud on the floors of the House and Senate before they can be voted on.

Yes, every word.

Yes, every bill.

And if a member of Congress doesn't sit through it, he or she doesn't get to vote on it.

We'd quickly start getting brochure-size legislation instead of encyclopedia-size legislation. And we'd be better off as a result.

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0