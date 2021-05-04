COMMENTARY: Read history and Constitution

What does that mean? According to Politico, “Under the Paris Agreement, wealthy countries promised $100 billion a year to help poorer countries grow cleanly, but are far behind in delivering this support. The U.S. is $2 billion in arrears on a $3 billion Obama-era commitment to the global climate fund.” Biden’s mantra sounds like, “Make the World Great Again!”

Moving on to future plans and goals, we’re hearing about a lot of radical left initiatives including reforming local policing via federal oversight, packing the Supreme Court, reparations, amnesty, federalizing national elections, making the District of Columbia our 51st state, eliminating the Electoral College and removing guns from white supremacy terrorists. Not a word about more migrants crossing the border this year than all of FY2020.

Seriously? Who wants to federalize local policing? Who wants to federalize state election laws? Read a history book. Who wants to make D.C. a state? Read the Constitution.