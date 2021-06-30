COMMENTARY: Race perceptions matter

His own inability to see racism was not new to this case — earlier he’d been caught on Facebook wearing T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” In spite of these discoveries, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., has had to state that the incident “looks racially motivated” against the FBI’s initial assessments, that in order to request a deeper investigation.

Though some argue Baker’s description of Long’s shooting incident is an anomaly, it is not. Racially insensitive narratives have been common throughout American history. Before the Chinese Exclusion Act (1882), the first law in the United States that barred immigration solely based on race, there was the 1875 Page Act, which — on paper — was meant to prohibit the recruitment of laborers from “China, Japan or any Oriental country” for “lewd and immoral purposes,” adding that the act would forbid “the importation of women for the purposes of prostitution.” In practice, the act was used as a way to prevent Chinese women from immigrating, thus reducing the likelihood that Chinese laborers would procreate on American soil.

Such historical evidence in addition to ongoing acts of racism and colorism reveals that the world continues to show growing prejudice against Asian Americans. While the discussion of race and color may be uncomfortable and difficult, it matters. Many Americans continue to mislabel acts of racial violence, or mock racial activism, as irrelevant and nonsensical. While the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act may not be an overarching solution to the problematic perceptions of race and color, it is a necessary start that we, Asian Americans and all Americans, desperately need.

Franklin Lee is a research assistant on R Street's Cybersecurity and Emerging Threats team. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

