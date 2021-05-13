COMMENTARY: Quite a Washington insider

At the tender age of 19, I transferred to then-South Carolina State College from a small historically Black college/university in North Carolina. Being attracted to S.C. State’s inclusive male cheerleader squad greatly influenced my decision to attend the institution.

The video presentation that The Times and Democrat published in conjunction with the university honoring Armstrong Williams last week was phenomenal.

The very first time I saw Armstrong Williams it was at a Saturday afternoon college football game. I remember it well for two reasons. For one, I had not made college cheerleading. Therefore, I was sitting in the bleacher seats alone with no friends. All of a sudden this thin well-dressed guy sits to the left of me. He was all dressed up in a gray suit approximately two rows in front of me.

That was quite odd. All others in the bleachers were students or faculty. We were dressed accordingly with jeans and T-shirts.

I remember overhearing Williams’ conversation speaking to a young faculty member on how he was working in Washington, D.C. I was impressed. Indirectly I only knew of him through his media career.