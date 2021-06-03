COMMENTARY: Quality care for veterans

You do not have to look further than European countries that utilize price controls in their health care systems to see the negative impact these policies have on biopharmaceutical innovation. Price-setting policies in foreign countries suppress worldwide research and development investments. Additionally, while nearly 90% of new medicines launched from 2011 to 2018 are available in the U.S., just 59% are available in the U.K. and 50% in France.

Additionally, those individuals are often subjected to restricted access to essential medication and longer waits for treatments that are often the difference between life and death. For example, pertaining to cancer drugs that are available in these reference countries, there is, on average, an 18-month lag between the time they are available in the U.S. and when they are available abroad. In addition, medication is often rationed, and providers cannot personalize patients’ treatment plans because only certain drugs and therapies are available. Our nation’s seniors and veterans should get the best care, based on what their provider deems necessary – not the government.

If we’ve learned anything over the past year, it’s that the innovative engine of our biopharmaceutical industry, if given the resources, can accomplish truly magnificent scientific work and combat the world’s deadliest diseases in record time. Veterans in America deserve the best care our country can provide, and foreign reference pricing will not only undercut access to the quality care they deserve but also diminish hope for new, innovative treatments for some of the most devastating diseases facing veterans today.

Anthony Principi was the fourth United States secretary of veterans affairs. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

