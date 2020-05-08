COMMENTARY: Q&A on the Wuhan virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As you can well imagine, my mailbox has been overflowing with questions about the coronavirus from precisely ZERO readers. So I decided to write my own questions. I know this is what you would be asking if you were not standing in line, outside, 6 feet apart, to purchase a quart of milk.

What do you think of the media's coverage of the Wuhan virus?

It's like a nonstop "War of the Worlds" broadcast, which in 1938 panicked more than a million Americans into believing Martians had landed in New Jersey, sending people fleeing to the mountains, loading their shotguns and barricading their homes. And that was a single radio broadcast!

Today we have nearly all of media -- which I notice are doing fantastically well during the crisis -- terrifying the public about an apparently indestructible, omnipresent virus.

You don't think the China virus is as dangerous as they say?

Well, it is a virus capable of eliminating all human life, which would be bad, but not all bad because then you'd never have to see another TV commercial with some company saying they consider you "family."

So you think it's safe to start lifting the stay-at-home orders?