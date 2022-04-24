COMMENTARY: Putting end to the prostitution

This letter is addressed to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the continued prostitution activity on Edisto Drive. I grew up on Edisto Drive 65 years ago and have since moved to Charleston. I still return home weekends to live in the family home on Stroman Street.

Every Friday, I personally witness white and Black females who walk constantly on Highway 301 soliciting the sexual services of men who know they can come to the area for a cheap thrill.

It is very sickening and disheartening to watch these women walking fervently back and forth to offer their services to fuel a drug habit. It is also sad that all types of men travel to Edisto Drive, which is known as a place where a person can get sexual services at a cheap price.

It is a known fact that your department has known for years that Edisto Drive is a haven for prostitution activity. Area residents complained about this problem several years ago at a community town hall meeting. During that meeting, one of your officers heard firsthand from one of the prostitutes.

Unfortunately, she is no longer alive, but the activity persists.

We are again calling on you and your department to step up patrol activity around 301 and Main Street on Edisto Drive. We have heard the reply that "as soon as one is arrested, she is back on the streets."

We have also been told that it's difficult to arrest the girls because they know members of your department.

We are expecting this problem to be resolved as soon as possible and respectfully request that you prioritize the safety of our children and families who must watch illegal activities throughout the day.

Thank you for your service to the Edisto Drive community and we look forward to engaging the sheriff's department in a more meaningful way.

