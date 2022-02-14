COMMENTARY: Pushing anti-America narrative

“Red-Handed” is a book written by Peter Schweizer who discloses a number of cozy connections between very high government office-holders in Washington, D.C., and very high government officials and business leaders in China. It’s a timely book in light of so many trouble spots around the world attracting a lot of attention from our leaders in Washington.

The book begins with this quote by President Xi Jinping in January 2021: “The world is undergoing great changes unseen in a century, but time and momentum are on our side. This is where our force and vigor reside, and it is also where our determination and confidence reside.”

This week a lot of the world has turned its attention to the International Olympic Games hosted by China. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already met with President Xi no doubt to discuss what’s going on in the world and how their respective nations might respond. Each president has been flexing his own military’s muscles toward neighboring states.

Schweizer noted that well before the Soviet Union was formed, Russia’s leaders had plans for taking over the world. Vladimir Lenin said, “They [capitalists] will furnish credits which will serve us for the support of the Communist Party in their countries and, by supplying us materials and technical equipment which we lack, will restore our military industry necessary for our future attacks against our suppliers. To put it in other words, they will work on the preparation of their own suicide.”

Are Russia and China joining forces? More importantly, how many of our leaders in Washington are enjoying richly rewarding covert relationships with China, Russia, or Ukraine for that matter?

Remember when Americans suffered through more than four years of the Russian hoax? The political establishment and corporate media tried to prove President Donald Trump was a Russian spy or had other connections with President Putin. They were proven wrong! Why would they continually push that Russia hoax for more than four years?

What if Washington’s political establishment and corporate media along with America’s moneyed elite have been raking in riches from China for many years behind the curtains? Surely, if they knew of illicit connections between and among the ruling elite of China and America, they would not cover it up, would they?

Schweizer wrote, “Throughout American history, there have been concerns about powerful American leaders aligning themselves with our foreign adversaries. Nothing comes close in magnitude to the problem of the buying off of these elites. It represents the most dire national security threat our country faces today.”

Then he quotes what Professor Walter Russell Mead wrote in one of his regular op-eds in the Wall Street Journal: “America’s greatest risk isn’t the vulnerability of its voting machines to foreign hackers or the susceptibility of party apparatchiks to phishing scams. It is the erosion of ethical standards in the American political and business establishments that most exposes the U.S. to the kind of foreign interference against which [George] Washington warned.”

Americans are beginning to see and react to “the erosion of ethical standards in the American political and business establishments.” Many have lost faith in media that regurgitate political narratives attacking Americans as well as America herself. Presidents Xi and Putin must be laughing out loud at those following their anti-American narrative.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

