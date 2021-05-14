COMMENTARY: Purging the GOP's past

It gets worse. The face of America is changing rapidly. When the Reagan-Bush team won 41 years ago, the electorate was 88% white. Last year, according to exit polling, the white vote had dropped to 67%. While Latino and Asian Americans don't automatically back Democrats, non-white voters overall preferred Biden by 71 to 26, and the percentage of whites in the electorate will continue to decrease in coming years. Another warning sign for Republicans: Voters under 30 chose Biden by 60 to 36.

It does not take a political or mathematical genius to figure out that a Trump-led GOP is headed for disaster. President George Bush 43, who received 44% of both the Latino and Asian vote in 2004, says of a Trumpist party that alienates minority voters: "To me, that basically says that we want to be extinct."

Trumpism is not just about loyalty to one man. It's about loyalty to a set of ideas, to a detached and deranged view of the world that says -- in the infamous but indelible words of Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani -- "truth isn't truth." Facts aren't facts. Only Trump, the Lord of the Lies, gets to define reality.

He made more than 30,000 "false or misleading" statements during his four years in office, according to The Washington Post, but he saved his largest lie for his post-presidential period: the completely false statement that the election was rigged against him.