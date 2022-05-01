COMMENTARY: Punishment or pontification

Since 1804, beginning with the University of South Carolina’s first president Jonathan Maxcy to its newly appointed president Dr. Michael D. Amiridis, USC trustees have enjoyed the favor of legislatures for over 200 years. Now the material question of this current unresolved S.C. legislative action in both chambers is whether it is punishment or pontification.

Our legislatures across the country seem to ride upon high horses subjecting themselves to tumbling. These acrobatics are often in cocoons of sanctimony. Is the USC trustees’ debacle worthy of punishment, or is it really pontification?

Perhaps a little retrospect on the flagship school is helpful. President James B. Holderman was in many ways an extraordinarily exceptional leader. He built the USC brand strongly, along with his wife Carolyn, who in her own right was valuable to Carolina. The Holderman presidency, but for his untoward acts, shook the Carolina limelight temporarily. Since the 1990s, USC has had quite a slate of presidents.

More important than anything is trustees’ primary job to hire excellent presidents and leaders. The recent successful USC history has continued with three great presidents: Drs. John Palms, Andrew Sorensen and Harris Pastides.

But Gov. Henry McMaster is not the only governor who engaged in a little punishment or pontification. Former Gov. Nikki Haley removed USC trustee Darla Moore with no action from the legislature. Darla Moore, a largesse known to many, returned to USC recently with renowned political activist Angela Davis.

Still, let us examine whether credit is due USC trustees. The Carolina nation has unquestionable academic programs and other programs like the national Freshman Year center, USC Medical School collaborating with Prisma Health, Darla Moore School of Business, exceptional faculty, first-year classes enrolling students with over 1100 average SAT scores, 78% six-year graduation rate (second to Clemson with 83% in its sector), athletics prowess, SEC recognition and most recently the “Dawnasty” evolving.

Without question, Army Gen. Robert Caslen’s hiring was a mistake, and McMaster was part of the tangled web. But now, is the legislative hand heavy?

Stay tuned and look down I-26 east headed to Charleston. Is brewing a another Caslenesque appointment? The legislature has unseated trustees off Exit 139 that leads to South Carolina State University, but did the punishment or pontification work?

For the record, this writer does not celebrate the nearly all-white USC trustees who still reign as a clique with a lack of diversity that is not ignored. Amid the saga, USC trustee Alex English will remain as he is not considered needing punishment as the legislature pontificates.

Like Trustee Charles Williams, this writer is befuddled, submitting that both S.C. legislative chambers seem to mete punishment with high pontification. Williams was right on former President Caslen; he was vociferously loud about it but the majority, no doubt influenced by McMaster, prevailed. It is still curious that both chambers suggest it is the USC trustees’ fault. Or is it really the S.C. legislature's fault? Either way, chickens come home to roost.

Quite frankly, the recent pontification through legislative punishment makes this observer side with Charles Williams. From these skewed eyes without all the surrounding facts to peer inwardly, this looks “grossly unfair.”

Both chambers suggest there are “longstanding issues.” Did the SC legislature ignore athletics, sexual lawsuits, fired coaches, contracts, etc. just since the group of five has been seated, or has this been in the playbook for ages ignored?

Among other measures, the House has voted 113-1 to ensure no more gubernatorial interference. The Senate, on the other hand, is not in total agreement with the House’s version. Again, could this suggest the genesis of the challenges with many boards in the state is the legislature?

The House legislative remedy is punishment. That punishment is to unseat all trustees – five now, including Williams. The Senate punishment is wrestling with removing all trustees by 2023. Legislatures are very complex governing beings. Pontification and all.

The USC punishment or pontification will continue over the next couple of weeks. For this writer, a Clemson fan, he will dismount from his high horse before he pontificates.

Terrence M. Cummings, a native of Orangeburg, is a freelance writer and periodically contributes to The T&D editorial pages. He can be reached at cummingst@icloud.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0