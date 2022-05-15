COMMENTARY: Publisher became unforgettable

Although The T&D followed my career with heartwarming precision over the years, and I knew its editor and many of its reporters and photographers, I did not know its publisher, Cathy Hughes, very well. Occasionally I would see her at Claflin or SC State but our acquaintance was only in passing.

Then during the spring of 2014, both of us were selected to attend the SC Diversity Leadership Initiative in Columbia. The initiative is a statewide program that began in 1999 at Furman University’s Riley Institute. It is named for the former governor and U.S. secretary of education, Richard Riley. Its aim is to engage present and future leaders in discussions and workshops about the state’s diversity challenges and methods to seek sustainable solutions.

Our Midlands Class VII consisted of 36 members that included corporate CEOs, attorneys, directors and members of the legislature. The class met one day each month from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After two orientation meetings, it was divided into smaller groups. Members of each group were assigned by geographical location. Cathy and I were assigned to a group of nine members that included participants from Sumter, Columbia and Orangeburg. The assignment for each group was to develop a diversity project for its locale and implement it.

Our group began by brainstorming several ideas. During these exploratory sessions, I came to know Cathy in a special way. Her leadership skills shined. She was careful to be inclusive, listening to ideas from all sides.

The group’s final decision was to create a Diversity Coloring Book for elementary and middle School students in the region. Cathy led the group discussion on what would be illustrated. Since I was the only artist in the group, my task was to create the drawings. We called our book “Celebrate Difference,” and it promoted activities to enhance relationships such as: stop bullying, caring about people who don’t look or talk like you, being nice to the elderly and helping the handicapped.

As the publisher in our group, Cathy took the role of editor and agreed to use her resources to publish and distribute our book. Because we were in the same city, we communicated often, working closely to complete the final product. Needless to say, our project was one of the best of the Midlands Class VII session.

Looking back on it, I came to realize how Cathy was able to maneuver our hometown newspaper through an era when most small newspapers were closing or being consumed by digital media. She had the visionary leadership skills to adapt to a changing environment and the newspaper not just survived, but thrived.

I still have fond memories of our group of nine; we will forever be connected. Similarly, I will remember the Midlands Class VII Spring of 2014 because Cathy Hughes, whom I knew only in passing, became unforgettable.

Dr. Leo Twiggs of Orangeburg received his BA summa cum laude from Claflin University, later studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and received his MA from New York University, where he studied with Hale Woodruff, the acclaimed African American painter and muralist. He received his doctorate in art education from the University of Georgia. As professor of art at South Carolina State University, he developed the Art Department and I.P. Stanback Museum. Twiggs was named professor emeritus in 2000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0