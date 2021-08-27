COMMENTARY: Public option is not new

“Public option” was to be the big health care idea of 2021. Once again, it’s time to recall the dog-eared pages of Ecclesiastes.

In June, headlines announced that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak had signed SB 420, making Nevada “the second state” (after Washington) to create a public option health insurance plan — health insurance sold by the government, to compete with private plans. This “second-state” moniker was relayed by the Associated Press, ABC News, Kaiser Health News, and others. In 2019, a Politico article similarly called Washington “the first state to test” the idea of a public option. Nope.

Journalists, scholars and readers should remember Ecclesiastes 1:9 — "There is no new thing under the sun.” Under Nevada’s blazing sun, the state’s public option health plan is nothing new. The 1990s and early 2000s were littered with the carcasses of failed public option plans.

To claim that Nevada is the “second state” with a public option requires a carefully selected prepositional phrase: “in the 2020s,” perhaps, or “since the Affordable Care Act became law in 2010.” Otherwise, the second-state claim is equivalent to my proclaiming that “Robert Graboyes is the second American to drink a cup of coffee,” while leaving out the qualifiers “in the Graboyes home” and “on August 16, 2021.”