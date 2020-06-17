COMMENTARY: Protests safe from COVID-19?

Surely not every demonstrator protesting lockdowns that deprived them of their livelihood, kept them from attending church services and from visiting dying loved ones was a white nationalist. People of all races had legitimate concerns with the loss of incomes, savings and businesses that had taken them years to build. Their First Amendment rights are no less deserving of respect than people protesting the brutal slaying of George Floyd. And the science of viral transmission does not differ based on protesters’ viewpoints.

Notwithstanding the letter writers’ suggested safety measures and “guidance to support public health” during the protests, the health risks of the anti-racism protests are likely greater than the earlier protests. Videos show that many protesters are not wearing masks or distancing, and the protests feature prolonged chanting and singing, an activity that the CDC reported is associated with increased virus transmission.

People who are informed of the risks can make their own decisions about the importance of the cause and whether or not to attend. Health professionals and experts can make their own, personal decisions too. But they have seriously undermined their standing to pronounce on public policy by highlighting that their advice is neither objective nor scientific, but actually a reflection of their political beliefs.

Joel M. Zinberg is a senior fellow with the Competitive Enterprise Institute. He is also an associate clinical professor of surgery at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine and was senior economist and general counsel at the Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.