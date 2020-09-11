COMMENTARY: Protests inflaming politics

Biden, ahead in the polls, is nonetheless waging what may be an uphill campaign. He has to position himself as an ardent foe of the violence but also as a crusader committed to fighting the evil of a president on the side of all that’s wrong. For Biden, the challenge is to be not anti-protest but anti-Trump. Trump counts on winning votes from the protests against him.

In one intense conversation, I find myself caught between two anti-Trumpeters with different views on what Biden should do. One says Biden has the middle-of-the road moderates on his side and now should appeal to the leftists, who see him as too willing to cave in to demands in the quest for compromise. The other says the leftists, with nowhere else to turn, will be for him anyway and he has to win the votes of the masses in between.

For Trump, the course is clear. Cops are good, maybe a few bad apples among them, but they’re great. In a back-handed way, he even defends the policeman who kept on firing into the man whose offense was to have resisted arrest, and he says the video of the 17-year-old who killed two people leaves open the question of whether the kid was justified in firing.