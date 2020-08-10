COMMENTARY: Protesters helping Trump

But that vital cause is in danger of being undermined. Agitators from the left and the right seem determined to hijack peaceful demonstrations. Defacing a federal building in Portland, smashing a Starbucks in Seattle or burning a dump truck in Richmond do not contribute to the goal of racial justice. Those actions do, however, add ammunition to Trump's campaign arsenal.

E.D. Mondaine, the president of Portland's NAACP branch, wrote in the Post that "the president and his allies want spectacle ... What is happening in Portland is the fuse of a great racist backlash that the Trump administration is baiting us to light. We cannot fall for that deception."

The protesters are clearly winning the moral argument against Trump and his troopers. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is correct in calling the president's actions "a deliberate effort to provoke." Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is justified in branding his campaign to squash dissent "textbook despotism."

But the election is less than 100 days away. What's the value of winning the moral argument while losing the political argument and giving Trump four more years in power?