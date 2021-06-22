COMMENTARY: Protecting white serial killers

"Following the controversy [of catching a serial killer -- for liberals, that's controversial], the largest ancestry companies said they wouldn't allow police to access their databases without a warrant."

What on earth, Ancestry? It's more important that the ACLU likes you than that a majority of Americans do?

How about taking a poll of your members? Should we allow law enforcement to submit DNA into our database to solve rapes and murders without the necessity of obtaining a court order first?

"Yes" would be a 90% winner, and the other 10% would be ACLU types suddenly signing up just to vote. Even criminals would say, Yeah, for a killer, sure, that's fine. Only a few law professors and, of course, the Times' Charles Blow, would be against it, which is formidable competition, but I still think we can win this baby!

The objections to allowing police access to genealogical websites consist of vague invocations of "privacy." University of Maryland law professor Natalie Ram, for example, told the Times that law enforcement's use of genealogical databases was "chilling, concerning and privacy-invasive."

Many people find serial killers breaking into their homes, tying them up and raping them to be "chilling, concerning and privacy-invasive," so we seem to be at an impasse.