COMMENTARY: Progressives’ school curriculum

On Critical Race Theory, parents are split along party lines. According to The Heritage Foundation, “While 58% of Republican parents reject it, 60% of Democratic parents support it. The divide is even stronger among teachers: 66% of Democrats support it, while 61% of Republican teachers reject it. Furthermore, urban teachers in support reached 60%, compared with rural teachers’ 31%.”

On sexuality and transgender issues, school boards, encouraged by parents, are beginning to push back on state policies. In Virginia, the Augusta County school board recently declined to adopt the VA Department of Education’s requirement that schools eliminate dress code provisions requiring gender-specific attire and another restriction on school personnel which would have required them to stop using transgender students’ biological pronouns. Parents are demanding more control over values taught to their children, both through lesson content and school regulations. Rights of all children matter, not just those of minorities.

Knowing what your children are being taught in school is the first step to making decisions. If you approve, leave them there. If not, join with other parents to speak out in school board meetings. Visit teachers and ask for lesson plans. Find a different school if possible. Work for school choice, join a homeschool co-op or begin personally homeschooling.