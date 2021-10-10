COMMENTARY: 'Progressive colonization'

As a result of Austin’s directive, June “Pride month” was celebrated in Afghanistan in a very open and “in your face” manner not seen before 2021. The Pride flag was flown for the first time in Afghanistan, and this was as the Taliban were surging around the country while criticizing celebration of Pride month.

The Kabul Embassy issued the following statement with the picture of the Pride flag flying in Kabul: “The month of June is recognized as (LGTBTI) Pride Month. The United States respects the dignity and equality of LGBTI people & celebrates their contributions to society We remain committed to supporting the civil rights of (LGBTI persons).” Kabul University, which had started a gender and women’s studies program under pressure from the Obama administration) became much more open about it’s progressive ideology as the Taliban seized the nation.

The Taliban used the open support for homosexuality an ideological issue in swaying people in Afghanistan from the Afghan government. Afghanistan was under Islamic (Sharia) law, which included the death penalty for homosexuality. Though the Afghan government had not enforced laws against homosexuality since the Taliban fell from power in 2001, the constitution of Afghanistan proclaimed “no law will conflict with the sacred religion of Islam."