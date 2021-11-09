COMMENTARY: Problem with vaccine mandates

Coercion has been intentionally employed because forcing people to get vaccinated is the ultimate goal. I believe this is a big mistake. It has forced people to draw lines in the sand and dig into their positions. The deeper people get into their positions the harder it gets to reach agreements. Other strategies would likely have much better short-term and long-term success.

I have met people who have skepticism about vaccine safety and I have heard stories of vaccine injuries — they are real. Dismissing people as foolish is not a good strategy for bringing people to the table. The common goals — health and safety, with freedom — are lost. The mandates are threatening many people’s livelihoods, this is no minor issue, the long-term impacts of forcing someone to either get a shot they do not consent to or to lose employment are significant and life changing.

A survey in September 2021 revealed six main reasons why people aren’t getting vaccinated: “they are concerned about possible side effects, they don’t believe they need it, they’re waiting to see if it’s safe, they don’t trust the vaccine, they don’t trust the government, or they don’t think COVID is a big threat.” Mandates do not address any of these concerns while they make several of them worse — it is strategic misalignment.