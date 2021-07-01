COMMENTARY: Pro-farmer, pro-climate in one

Agriculture contributes close to $47 billion and a quarter-of-a-million jobs to the South Carolina economy each year and continues to lead the way as the state’s largest economic sector.
More importantly, the food, fuel and fiber grown in South Carolina keep our state, our nation and our world running. As it turns out though, there’s still untapped potential in the land we manage, and our sector can have even more impact – reaching far beyond economics.
While farmers have long sought to preserve the integrity of the land we live off of, regenerative farming offers us a new opportunity to do just that. By adopting a range of farming practices — from cover cropping to permaculture design — farmers can store more carbon in the soil, thus reducing it in the atmosphere along with its ability to accelerate changes to our climate. But carbon sequestration is a complicated process, not to mention that farmers’ plates are already full; so many have faced challenges in adopting the practice.
The bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act looks to change that. The bill would work alongside farmers to help them gain revenue from carbon-cutting techniques by providing much-needed USDA resources. Recently passed in the Senate by a vote of 92-8, the Growing Climate Solutions Act is an example of how parties should come together for future climate-smart bills to make sure we create environmental policies that help, not hurt, hardworking Americans.
Instead of hamstringing agriculture with burdensome regulations, the Growing Climate Solutions Act helps it continue to grow while steering the U.S. toward a more sustainable future. As other industries work to improve practices, farming and agriculture should also keep pace. Helping farmers and foresters break into voluntary carbon credit markets is one step of many that can help build growth with more innovative practices.
Both South Carolinian Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott supported passage of this bill in the Senate and Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01) as well as William Timmons (SC-04) have thrown their support behind the bill in the House.
Scott summarized the reason for his support best, stating that “I have no doubt this bill will open doors for South Carolina’s farmers and foresters, and I look forward to passing it in the Senate.”
Today, South Carolina has nearly 25,000 farms covering 4.7 million acres of farmland. Both South Carolina Farm Bureau and Conservatives for Clean Energy-South Carolina remain committed to supporting family farmers and helping them continue to preserve our natural resources here in our great state.
Ultimately, we believe in sound policies that can benefit South Carolina’s thriving agriculture industry while also supporting the best interest of our state. Using sustainable practices will mean these farmlands can still be here 50 years from now, a win for both the industry and our economy.
With the support of nationally recognized agricultural and environmental organizations such as the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance and the Evangelical Environmental Network, the Growing Climate Solutions Act could open up the pathway for more mutually beneficial partnerships between the agricultural industry and fighting for a brighter future.
Farmers are the original conservationists, so rewarding their efforts while promoting sustainable practices will help ensure South Carolina’s coastal environment and natural resources are protected for decades to come.
Ultimately, having the best interests of South Carolina in mind means getting the Growing Climate Solutions Act through Congress and signed into law.
Harry Ott is president and CEO of South Carolina Farm Bureau. Matt Orr is state director of Conservatives for Clean Energy-South Carolina.