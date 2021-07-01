COMMENTARY: Pro-farmer, pro-climate in one

Agriculture contributes close to $47 billion and a quarter-of-a-million jobs to the South Carolina economy each year and continues to lead the way as the state’s largest economic sector.

More importantly, the food, fuel and fiber grown in South Carolina keep our state, our nation and our world running. As it turns out though, there’s still untapped potential in the land we manage, and our sector can have even more impact – reaching far beyond economics.

While farmers have long sought to preserve the integrity of the land we live off of, regenerative farming offers us a new opportunity to do just that. By adopting a range of farming practices — from cover cropping to permaculture design — farmers can store more carbon in the soil, thus reducing it in the atmosphere along with its ability to accelerate changes to our climate. But carbon sequestration is a complicated process, not to mention that farmers’ plates are already full; so many have faced challenges in adopting the practice.