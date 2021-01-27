COMMENTARY: Privilege … Class … Gender

The notion of “gentleman’s agreement” implies that there is no need to have the “document” Govan referenced. In fact, the reliance on the “document” argument sounded suspiciously like a “fallback” position in case some justification was needed for this power play.

Rep. Govan further embarrassed himself by trying to put a spin on Cobb-Hunter’s allusion to the country ridding itself of “... a president who also has no respect for tradition, process or the significance of the work of women.”

He offered a “sour grapes argument” suggesting Cobb-Hunter was behaving like “... [a] president who is not satisfied with the outcome, and because it does not go their way, they attempt to attack individuals and the institution itself.

Rep. Cobb-Hunter “attacked” individuals who she believed had compromised the institution. This was lost on Govan, but what can one expect from someone who cannot grasp the concept of a “gentlemen’s agreement?”

The fact is Cobb-Hunter did not question the institution, but those who would compromise institutions with “backroom dealings and ‘before the meeting’ meetings” where to not honor one’s word was the order of the day.