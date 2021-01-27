COMMENTARY: Privilege … Class … Gender

I read with interest The Times and Democrat’s account of the Jan. 11 meeting of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation and must admit, I was deeply disturbed by the proceedings and the ultimate vote for chair.
Full disclosure: I am a friend, avid supporter and longtime admirer of Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter. I am sure, however, some of her most ardent detractors would agree that she was the recipient of a rather underhanded deal with the shenanigans surrounding the “vote” taken during the meeting.
Kudos to The T&D for its coverage of this meeting in the next day’s edition. The story included Cobb-Hunter’s measured comments and those comments spoke for themselves. The comments of Rep. Jerry Govan spoke for themselves as well.
Govan’s rambling monologue is a classic example of “CYA” and actually helped make Cobb-Hunter’s point. Obviously, she and Rep. Russell Ott were the only “gentlemen at the table” honoring “a gentleman’s agreement” that the senior member serves as chair.
Govan showed his ignorance (a lack of knowledge) about the meaning of “gentleman’s agreement.” “... I can attest to the fact that if there is a document or anything that is there, I have never seen it, in terms of anything declaring that one’s election as chairman of the delegation has anything to do with seniority.”
The notion of “gentleman’s agreement” implies that there is no need to have the “document” Govan referenced. In fact, the reliance on the “document” argument sounded suspiciously like a “fallback” position in case some justification was needed for this power play.
Rep. Govan further embarrassed himself by trying to put a spin on Cobb-Hunter’s allusion to the country ridding itself of “... a president who also has no respect for tradition, process or the significance of the work of women.”
He offered a “sour grapes argument” suggesting Cobb-Hunter was behaving like “... [a] president who is not satisfied with the outcome, and because it does not go their way, they attempt to attack individuals and the institution itself.
Rep. Cobb-Hunter “attacked” individuals who she believed had compromised the institution. This was lost on Govan, but what can one expect from someone who cannot grasp the concept of a “gentlemen’s agreement?”
The fact is Cobb-Hunter did not question the institution, but those who would compromise institutions with “backroom dealings and ‘before the meeting’ meetings” where to not honor one’s word was the order of the day.
This is consistent with behaviors of the past four years at the national level and Govan’s attempt to change the narrative is not surprising, but troubling. This is problematic and shines a light on the caliber of leadership in the Orangeburg County delegation.
This is not to suggest that Cobb-Hunter was entitled to the position of delegation chair, but neither was Sen. Brad Hutto. What Cobb-Hunter was entitled to, however, was a fair and equitable process based on the principles and traditions that have historically informed that process.
Hutto’s role in this sorry episode reminds me of one of the late James Brown’s songs, “I’m A Greedy Man,” and as Cobb-Hunter suggested, is a clear “... function of privilege, class and gender.”
Here we are in the second decade of the 21st century; just inaugurated a woman of color as vice president of the United States; and in Orangeburg, we denied the historic ascension of a woman (of color) to a position of leadership as framed by process, tradition and historic precedence. Go figure! Privilege ... Class ... Gender.
Finally, kudos to The T&D again for the editorial “New senator in a delegation with seniority” (Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021). I found it curious, however, in an article extolling the significance of “seniority,” Sen. Brad Hutto is listed first; perhaps in deference to his status as newly elected chair? I think not! Privilege ... Class ... Gender!
This notion is even more glaring when one reads the next paragraph and the senior most delegation member, Rep. Cobb-Hunter, is listed second. Isn’t it also ironic that Rep. Govan is listed next in seniority and even he has more seniority than Hutto? This also seems to have been lost on Govan.
Which means Brad Hutto skipped over the two senior-most legislators as a result of this power play. Privilege … Class … Gender! “Politics indeed, does make strange bedfellows.” When will this ABC (anybody but Cobb-Hunter) style of politics end?
Perhaps a note to the wise: “Caveat Emptor!” (Let the buyer beware!). If they do it with you, they will do it to you. In any case, now the newly elected delegation power structure wants to move on. Interestingly, whether a lawyer, minister, factory worker or retired politician, when caught with one’s “hand in the cookie jar” with the crumbs as evidence, the “victors” want to insist that “we should all just get along.” How Washingtonian!
Rep. Cobb-Hunter’s legacy and seniority deserved better. So did Orangeburg County!
Donna Dewitt is from Orangeburg.