COMMENTARY: Prioritize energy, infrastructure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a lifelong free-market conservative, I know it pained many of my fellow Republicans to vote for the $2.3 trillion emergency relief package signed into law last month. The thought that the economy may need an additional $1 trillion or more in federal spending before the COVID-19 pandemic is over to avoid a depression is almost inconceivable.

While the massive size of the burden placed on future taxpayers was unimaginable before the current global crisis, the spending appears justified given the long-term threat to the economy. Unemployment filings skyrocketed in March as more than 300 million Americans came under state and local stay-at-home orders.

The national unemployment rate is already 13% — higher than at any point since the Great Depression — and could go above 20% if the current nationwide lockdown lasts into summer. About $500 billion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) is going directly to citizens and small businesses that may otherwise be crushed by the end of commerce as we know it.

Calling the CARES Act or the two relief efforts by the Federal Reserve that came before it “economic stimulus,” though, is misleading. It is life support. While the response from Congress and the Trump administration so far has been appropriate, it is only a backstop to prevent economic freefall.