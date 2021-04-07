COMMENTARY: Prince, leader, great man

Here, I am so reminded of 2 Samuel 3:38 “What the king said to his servants, do you realize that a leader, a great man has fallen today in Israel.”

I believe giants still walk among men. They are sometimes rather ordinary men who have been called to extraordinary heights. There is that seed in them that God himself sowed and cultivated with fertile soil. Their destiny was nourished and brought to fruition by a simple, humble lineage through ordinary parents, normal childhoods, strong ethics and rather mundane people who tilled the soil of their lives. That spark of greatness steeped in humility, kindness and compassion was quiet and unobtrusive.

This tree of strong character is only bent and not beaten down by the winds of life that bring the usual calamities and adversities. Endurance, fortitude and patience are learned and the tree continues to stand firm. Ravages that would destroy most men only serve to strengthen the root system and cause it to become more deeply entrenched in God’s anchor and foundation.