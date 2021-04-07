COMMENTARY: Prince, leader, great man

Here, I am so reminded of 2 Samuel 3:38 “What the king said to his servants, do you realize that a leader, a great man has fallen today in Israel.”
I believe giants still walk among men. They are sometimes rather ordinary men who have been called to extraordinary heights. There is that seed in them that God himself sowed and cultivated with fertile soil. Their destiny was nourished and brought to fruition by a simple, humble lineage through ordinary parents, normal childhoods, strong ethics and rather mundane people who tilled the soil of their lives. That spark of greatness steeped in humility, kindness and compassion was quiet and unobtrusive.
This tree of strong character is only bent and not beaten down by the winds of life that bring the usual calamities and adversities. Endurance, fortitude and patience are learned and the tree continues to stand firm. Ravages that would destroy most men only serve to strengthen the root system and cause it to become more deeply entrenched in God’s anchor and foundation.
Frank Tourville, a man of this stature, did not seek any publicity or praise, but as Proverbs 18:16 says, “A man’s gift makes room for him, and brings him before great men.” Over the years, he becomes a leader, and his vision propels him to lofty heights in industry. His vision evolved, and he became a “fisher of men” enhancing many lives and blessing many households.
Although Frank received many prestigious awards from his peers and influential people, he did not forget those who have not been as fortunate. His open heart and generosity extended to his community in academic and health initiatives. He emerged as a tall tree in the forest giving shelter, care and sanctuary to others.
We who call Orangeburg home were indeed blessed and honored to have known and worked on various projects with Frank Tourville. His sense of integrity, wisdom and community spirit will be missed dearly.
When a tree stands taller than the others and we seek it out for its shade, comfort and benefits, we tend never to look up. We become complacent, thinking it will always be there. We don’t realize that the tree is losing its leaves and branches. The rain has made its roots shallow, and pieces of bark begin to fall away.
We know in Orangeburg, a great man, a greater leader has fallen. We celebrate Frank Tourville’s life and his benevolent spirit and vow to continue the service that started with him. Take your rest, my friend. Your life will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew you and benefited from your “shade.”
The Rev. Dr. Caesar R. Richburg is chairman of the Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees.