COMMENTARY: Preserve freedom to vote

This isn’t just a policy disagreement. This is bigger than protecting our freedom to vote, getting big money out of politics, and stopping gerrymandering. This fight is fundamental to our democracy. If we let states take away our freedom to vote by targeting largely Black and Brown voters, what would prevent states from restricting the right to vote for other groups of people?

As the parent of four boys, this fight is personal to me. This fight is about ensuring that our children, grandchildren and future generations can live in a democracy that respects the rule of law and the will of voters, instead of trying to rig the rules, and about the type of government we leave for our children and grandchildren. Do we want them to live in a country in which one party continues to ignore the rule of law and lead us toward authoritarianism? Or do we want to strive for a democracy that encourages everyone to vote? I’ll choose democracy each time, and that’s why we need the For the People Act immediately before it’s too late. Our children and our democracy depend on it.