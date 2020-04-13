COMMENTARY: Polling reinforces divide

"Bush's 35-point increase after 9/11 is the most notable rally effect on record," Gallup points out. But it now says that "significant rally effects appear to be a relic of the past as political polarization in presidential approval ratings has reached new levels."

"Presidential approval ratings today are characterized by consistent, exceedingly low approval ratings from opponents of the president's party. As a result, neither Barack Obama nor Trump saw rally effects as big as those of their predecessors, because their usual opponents were reluctant to approve of them regardless of what was happening in the country," Gallup concluded.

Nevertheless, Trump has recently declared that he has a 50% job approval, a boast The Associated Press maintains "may not fully comport with reality."

The reason, AP says, is the poll was conducted by the Rasmussen polling group, which "stands alone among frequent pollsters in finding such a high rating for Trump, and its findings are often seen as less reliable because of the automated calling method it uses."

"It's against federal law to have computers dial cellphones, so a big chunk of U.S. adults who don't have landline phones -- many of them young people -- cannot be reached using the survey's phone interview," according to the AP.

So Trump's job approval rating remains at 49%.

