COMMENTARY: Politicking has only begun

The last public-opinion soundings showed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. with a strong lead and had him well ahead in all the battleground states. In the end, applying the margin of error to the poll findings may show that technically the pollsters weren't exactly wrong. But the overwhelming impression of the polls was clear: Biden was gliding to an easy victory and President Donald J. Trump was doomed. That clearly was not the case.

"The big losers today are the pollsters," the GOP political pollster Frank I. Luntz told me. "You can be forgiven if you get it wrong -- once. But getting it wrong again for exactly the same reasons is unforgivable. And when you're polling for The New York Times or Washington Post and you get it wrong, readers won't trust you again."

1. Has the country truly changed during the Trump years?

Partisans on both sides have their instant answer and it is the same -- yes.

The president's opponents believe the country has lost its openness and innocence, with basic rights and generations-long customs traduced, the government debased and the country's longtime alliances frayed. Mr. Trump's supporters believe the changes he has instituted have returned the country to its founding principles, and they are grateful he has fortified gun rights and stocked the courts with conservative judges.