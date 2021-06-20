COMMENTARY: Policy can’t fix health care

The second approach is a simple and narrow initiative to fix a particular problem. This is the only approach that can work. The trouble is that policymakers don’t understand how interconnected our health care system is. They can’t help but create new problems every time they fix an old one.

For example, the Hospital Price Transparency Rule that went into effect on Jan. 1 is a good idea in theory — it requires hospitals to disclose their markups so that patients can shop around. But hospitals can pick which services to disclose and the rule lacks an effective enforcement mechanism. Plus, there’s no realistic system in place for consumers to process the pricing data and make comparisons.

Greater collaboration with private-sector experts might have led to a rule that would be more effective, though it’s hard for policymakers to know who really has the public’s best interest at heart. In any case, the rule has shown no signs of driving costs down. It only adds administrative burden, which ultimately causes prices to rise further.