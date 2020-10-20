COMMENTARY: Police have no duty to protect

When they do enforce the law, the police are required to do so impartially, so the doctrine of police discretion does not excuse the systemic racism that infects so many police departments across the land.

But so long as police don’t discriminate in their failure to enforce the law, nothing in the Constitution forces them to act, even when a person is being attacked.

Defenders of this principle warn that if the police were required to protect every citizen against every threat, we would quickly degenerate into a police state. Gun advocates urge everyone to own firearms, since there is no constitutional right to police protection.

Of course, most police officers believe in the motto “To Protect and Serve” and stand faithfully between private citizens and those who would do them harm.

But cases like Douglas High School and Castle Rock — and there are many more — highlight the need to strengthen the obligation of the police to intervene in moments of crisis.

Police discretion to stand by is not absolute. For example, police have a duty to protect those with whom they have a “special relationship,” such as a prisoner, and those they themselves have put in danger, such as by pulling over a car in heavy traffic. Also, police officers can be held liable for negligence.