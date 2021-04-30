COMMENTARY: Police and a higher standard

St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer Jeronimo Yanez executed motorist Philando Castile during a traffic stop, firing seven shots into a car which also held Castile's girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. Castile's crime? Informing Yanez that he was licensed to carry a firearm and that there was one in the car. Yanez, like Shaver, was acquitted after claiming fear for his own life.

Was Braisford's fear reasonable? Was Yanez's?

Consider: In 2019, there were 16,425 reported homicides in the U.S. Of those, the Washington Post reports, 999 -- 6% -- were police shootings, even though cops constitute only about a fifth of 1% of the population.

To phrase it differently, a police officer was about 30 times as likely as the average American to commit a homicide in 2019. And a police officer on duty is almost certainly carrying a firearm.

Would civilians therefore be justified, based on reasonable fear for their own lives, in gunning down cops on sight, or at least under circumstances similar to the killings of Shaver and Castile?

I certainly don't recommend it. Nor do I think it likely that a judge or jury would buy it as a defense.