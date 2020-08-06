COMMENTARY: Plea on behalf of seniors

America also seems to forget that these individuals are dealing with other chronic conditions and need access to medications and treatment. There are, of course, larger policies that should be enacted to improve access during this time.

Expanding in-home treatment coverage under Medicare or ensuring rebates are passed on to patients are both ways Congress can improve access to care and lessen the economic burdens this pandemic has created. Ultimately, though, it is on us, as fellow citizens, to do our part.

This rush to reopen the country and abandon safe practices has left many aging adults feeling disposable, but their needs should not be an after-thought. Quality of life is crucial to mental and physical health at every age and for seniors it’s more important than ever. Seniors want to get out too! They want to see their families and hug their grandchildren. Yet, acting on those desires comes with a cost, and for many that cost could be their life.

America must recognize that we are still grappling with a massive health crisis and only through renewed precautions and ultimately the discovery of vaccine will this problem finally come to an end. That is why I call on our nation to renew its dedication to health and safety protocols and abide by the rules our nation once clung to as a necessity for the future. All of us owe it to our elders and to the nation as a whole.

Mark Gibbons is the president and CEO of RetireSafe, helping to raise the platform in education and awareness for seniors. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.