COMMENTARY: Playing games with recovery

We are coming up on the most challenging hour in our battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Every day, it seems like South Carolina is shattering its daily case records as the death toll only grows. When we turn on the news or browse social media, our screens are saturated with harrowing videos of people gasping for air, as nurses and doctors incubate them.

As our state grows sicker, our economy grows weaker. During the course of the pandemic, almost 700,000 claims for unemployment have been filed here; 320,000 South Carolinians could face eviction by the end of September; and one in four children are expected to experience food insecurity in the Palmetto State.

I know the chaos joblessness can bring to a family, the fear and uncertainty that comes with homelessness and the pain of an empty stomach, and unfortunately too many families in our state do too. To the leaders unfamiliar with economic hardship, make no mistake: the situation is dire — not only in South Carolina, but also in Arizona, Florida, Texas and many other states.