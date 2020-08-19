COMMENTARY: Playing games with recovery

We are coming up on the most challenging hour in our battle with the coronavirus pandemic.
Every day, it seems like South Carolina is shattering its daily case records as the death toll only grows. When we turn on the news or browse social media, our screens are saturated with harrowing videos of people gasping for air, as nurses and doctors incubate them.
As our state grows sicker, our economy grows weaker. During the course of the pandemic, almost 700,000 claims for unemployment have been filed here; 320,000 South Carolinians could face eviction by the end of September; and one in four children are expected to experience food insecurity in the Palmetto State.
I know the chaos joblessness can bring to a family, the fear and uncertainty that comes with homelessness and the pain of an empty stomach, and unfortunately too many families in our state do too. To the leaders unfamiliar with economic hardship, make no mistake: the situation is dire — not only in South Carolina, but also in Arizona, Florida, Texas and many other states.
Despite the severity of the moment and the need to protect the health and economic security of Americans, Washington has yet again come to another infuriating standstill on the next coronavirus relief bill, with leaders on both sides of the aisle to blame. It sickens me that beltway legislators choose now — as our constituents are forced to venture into a brewing storm without a lifeboat — to elevate political posturing and partisan grandstanding into an art form.
This is not the time to be playing political games in Washington. This is a time to come together and deliver practical and bipartisan solutions for our country’s and South Carolina’s economic recovery.
Compassion and empathy should guide our efforts during this difficult time. Without policies implemented in previous relief packages, 205,000 South Carolinians would have fallen into poverty and been unable to purchase goods and services from local small businesses.
Unemployment relief from The CARES Act, for example, was a key lifeline not just for families but also for small businesses trying to stay afloat. The program, which infused almost $120 million per week into our local economies, expired, and now almost 150,000 South Carolinians and many small businesses face deep uncertainty about their future.
Instead of advocating for South Carolinians and our small businesses though, our senior senator, Lindsey Graham has been leading a crusade to cut this crucial lifeboat for families. He even said “over our dead bodies” will he allow its extension. He accused nurses on the frontl ines of this pandemic of quitting their jobs to access this program. That’s insulting and wrong.
I know that South Carolinians want to work for a living. Every day on the campaign trail, I hear stories from people using this time to build a better future for themselves and their families, and we need to support the residents of the Palmetto State in their endeavor.
Let’s continue the federal eviction moratorium so South Carolinians are guaranteed a roof over their head; rid ourselves of burdensome zoning regulations that prevent the creation of affordable housing units; expand nutrition assistance programs so no child has to go hungry; create a targeted jobs program — comprised of contact tracing and PPE procurement positions — so recent graduates can start building their career; raise the minimum wage to a living wage; ensure no one loses health insurance due to job losses; and support localities as they battle the devastating effects of this pandemic.
Instead of writing off working people, Graham should do some reflection. I urge the senator to support the practical and compassionate policies I laid out here because South Carolinians won’t forget his actions — or his failure to act — during this difficult time.
President Ronald Reagan once said, “When you can't make them see the light, make them feel the heat.”
Jaime Harrison of Orangeburg is the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate opposing U.S Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.