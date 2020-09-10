COMMENTARY: Players need end game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Multiple reports cited that current NBA players consulted with former President Barack Obama before deciding to end their work stoppage in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Obama apparently advised the players to return to the court after a three-day hiatus for a noble cause during the NBA playoffs. Also, according to a Monday poll by Morning Consult, a data analytics/survey firm in Washington, NBA and Women’s National Basketball Association fans appear to agree the most with the players’ strike and sentiments.

The survey revealed: “Among fans of all major U.S. sports, WNBA and NBA fans at 80% and 72%, respectively, were the most likely to agree that police violence against Black people is widespread and that bias in policing warrants more attention. Among all U.S. adults, 61% of respondents said police often victimize Black people, while the remaining 39% said such incidents are rare and receive too much attention.”

One of the conditions of the players returning to play was for NBA owners to allow their arenas to be used as voting stations. The players also requested that those billionaire owners use their wealth and power to influence political/social leaders. All good ideas.