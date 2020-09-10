COMMENTARY: Players need end game

Multiple reports cited that current NBA players consulted with former President Barack Obama before deciding to end their work stoppage in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
Obama apparently advised the players to return to the court after a three-day hiatus for a noble cause during the NBA playoffs. Also, according to a Monday poll by Morning Consult, a data analytics/survey firm in Washington, NBA and Women’s National Basketball Association fans appear to agree the most with the players’ strike and sentiments.
The survey revealed: “Among fans of all major U.S. sports, WNBA and NBA fans at 80% and 72%, respectively, were the most likely to agree that police violence against Black people is widespread and that bias in policing warrants more attention. Among all U.S. adults, 61% of respondents said police often victimize Black people, while the remaining 39% said such incidents are rare and receive too much attention.”
One of the conditions of the players returning to play was for NBA owners to allow their arenas to be used as voting stations. The players also requested that those billionaire owners use their wealth and power to influence political/social leaders. All good ideas.
“I am proud of them that they took a stand, but it needs to be sustained,” said Len Elmore, former college basketball and NBA star and sports-management lecturer at Columbia University.
In other words, this historic NBA players endeavor has to be more about substance than symbolism.
Major League Baseball players also walked off the diamond in support of the NBA. Major League Soccer players left the pitch, then the National Hockey League, after being called out, froze out the ice for a couple days.
NFL players also are following the NBA players’ lead in the realm of pro athletes and social activism. Though the NFL, which has had its own sordid share of controversial players abusing women, should be careful in aligning itself with Blake, who allegedly has a history of domestic-violence issues, according to police and media reports.
Come Election Day, what happens if the majority of those allowed to vote at sports arenas and stadiums choose Republicans moreso than Democrats? That irony would be priceless.
We’re wondering if the players are assuming registrants automatically will vote for Joe Biden since the voting site happens to be a sports site. Or is this request simply about getting Americans out to vote in a bipartisan manner and not an anti-Donald Trump mission.
In that Morning Consult poll, fans of the following sports were less likely to agree with NBA and WNBA fans — by at least 15 percentage points: college basketball fans (65%), NFL fans (64), UFC fans (64), NHL (61), college football (61), Major League Baseball (60), golf (60) and motorsports (57).
Who would have ever thought the NBA would become a wedge issue related to a presidential election? With that, the league still needs an end game.
Kenosha’s Blake was shot in the back seven times by police on Aug. 23; he survived, though paralyzed. On Monday in Los Angeles, another Black man, bicyclist Dijon Kizzee, was shot and killed by police, who claimed Kizzee punched an officer in the face and had a handgun hidden in a bundle of clothing that he dropped, exposing the weapon.
Then, the familiar script resurfaced:
• That police shooting garnered the obligatory protesters.
• As usual, the family immediately hired attorney Benjamin Crump. It’s like “Ghostbusters”: Who are you going to call? Ben Crump.
All of this again rings up the end-game question: Do NBA players implement another playoff strike? Is video from a bystander required for them to make a decision? Is that the playbook to determine a stoppage of play? And what about the Obama Factor? That’s important.
In today’s climate, anytime a police officer shoots or kills a Black guy — especially under murky circumstances — any town or city in the nation is prone to be burned to the ground. Stevie Wonder can see that.
If it can happen in Kenosha, believe it when folk proclaim, “It can happen anywhere.” Before the Blake incident, Kenosha was known moreso for the Mars Cheese Castle.
Police have sent a message: When a suspect, especially a Black male, doesn’t comply (Jacob Blake) or retaliates physically or evades or flees (Rayshard Brooks), he is prone to being shot.
Sheryll Cashin, the Carmack Waterhouse professor of law, civil rights and social justice at Georgetown University, says racial separation looms as a touchstone in these tragic events.
“This differential policing is a part of residential segregation,” said Cashin, the author of the book “Loving: Interracial Intimacy and the Threat to White Supremacy.” “Residential segregation also is a major factor in inequality in schooling, education, food security and other things.” (All of which is the topic of her next book.)
Trump, who visited Kenosha a week ago, pledged $4 million to help small businesses rebuild after the riots, an investment that could trickle down to both White and Black communities. However, Trump steadfastly refrained from commenting on questions about police brutality toward Black citizens, and instead focused on allocating funds to Kenosha and Wisconsin’s law-enforcement agencies during a continuation of his Nixonian-like “law-and-order” mantra.
NBA players surely wouldn’t settle for just that — merely half-stepping, they will declare.
“If they can unify with players from other sports,” Elmore said, “they and their economic leverage will pressure billionaire owners, (television) networks, local and state governments, and decision-makers. The rich and powerful could and would likely employ their lobbyists for change.”
We remember how New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin helped procure the release of popular rapper Meek Mill from prison two years ago.
Perhaps that’s the end game: expansion of influence.
Gregory Clay is a Washington columnist and former assistant sports editor for McClatchy-Tribune News Service. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
