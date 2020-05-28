COMMENTARY: Places of faith essential

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What if mayors and governors had not ordered churches to close? Would churches have closed of their own accord? Probably some would have closed and some would not have closed. Churches are dynamic organisms more than organizations. Mimicking Will Rogers, I’ve often joked that I don’t belong to an organized religion: I’m Baptist.

Information, data, models and advice from "experts" have been all over the board, from “we’re all going to die” to “COVID-19 is no worse than the flu” and all points between. The debates have been more political than medical.

Political debates are easy to assess these days. Those who are politically vocal are either LEFT or RIGHT. Those who are vocal and claim to be independent and middle of the road are deceiving themselves. The quiet ones are much more likely to be independent and middle of the road.

Speaking of politics, churches are uniquely organized and operated under political frameworks. For example, Gen. Henry Martyn Robert composed the first iteration of what would become Robert’s Rules of Order in 1863 when he was asked to preside over a church meeting. He had had no problem presiding over military hearings and meetings, but he was a bit daunted by presiding over a church meeting.