COMMENTARY: Picture worth 1,000 words

Ascribing truth to the title of this article, in some cases it is equally true to say that “the image simply speaks for itself."
The image of President Donald J. Trump returning from a publicly humiliating and character-defining experience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, speaks volumes about the decline of America’s status and image that has taken place under his administration. That decline in standing can be described using the simplest terms such as isolated, pathetic, exposed, despondent and depressed. They can be applied, independently or collectively, to describe this American moment in world history.
As the helicopter landed and the president of the United States, the commander in chief of the most “powerful military on the face of the earth," emerged, delivering a “ragged salute” and ambling off into the near solitude of darkness and confusion, the world was privileged to see an unvarnished “ego depleted” Donald Trump. The scene was reminiscent of that of a prize fighter leaving the arena alone, having lost a 10-round decision in a fight that probably should have been stopped six or seven rounds earlier.
That image of the president returning from Tulsa reminded me of a time many years ago when I was waiting outside of a classroom building before entering to attend a photography class that I was taking for my own personal enrichment. That same evening, in that school’s gymnasium complex, there was a professional wrestling program.
As I sat waiting, it was interesting to observe the wrestlers as they arrived. Some arrived with small entourages and entered the building rather gleefully. Others arrived without the benefit of attention or fanfare. Their faces and their demeanor said plainly, to any observer, that they were there to do a job, put on a performance and move on to the next duty station.
There were also those who clearly in their approach to the entry, in appearance and body language, were saying “the candy is no longer worth the fight." I saw that in Donald Trump’s swaggerless return after the Tulsa debacle.
At that moment with his suit jacket unbuttoned, necktie untied, MAGA red hat balled up in his hand and his shoulders rounded, I was reminded of another “old saying” that history will not let us forget. What Donald Trump was saying to the world at that moment, in his state of disheveled silence, was “no lie can live forever." The show had flopped, the theater was two-thirds empty and the applause was canned.
The president, if rational at all, had to be asking himself, particularly in that unvarnished and near-naked emotional state of being, whether he had been let down or whether he himself had simply failed. Was this just a bad night or should the contest should have been abandoned because time had extracted its toll?
Independent of the answers and explanation that the president, his aides, fixers and sycophants attempt to construct in order to maximize efforts at damage control and re-clothe the now-naked emperor, irreparable damage has been done. That image will forever appear to symbolize his decline.
Trump has revealed to the world that he is not up to the task of being president of the United States or of being a world leader. His two most recent public performances, at West Point and at Tulsa, revealed his visible decline in performance and appeal. The president has not only lost a step, but more importantly, the president has lost his way. He now stands before the world as a man who has no plan and no constructive national public purpose.
The most critical questions still, however, remain unanswered. Now that the world knows the president of the United States, who then is America? Is America permanently constrained by the lies that support the foundations of her past and simultaneously speak predictably to the waning security of her future?
Those are not just questions to be pondered. The truths that we discover and incorporate into our answers will determine our national readiness to reclaim a leadership role on the world stage in the 21st century. Our capacity to respond appropriately will in large measure be determined by whether America as a nation can accept the premise that “no lie can live forever."
Dr. William Small Jr. is a retired educator and former chairman of the board of trustees at South Carolina State University. He currently serves as a member of the Area Commission for the Technical College of the Low Country.
