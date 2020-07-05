COMMENTARY: Picture worth 1,000 words

As I sat waiting, it was interesting to observe the wrestlers as they arrived. Some arrived with small entourages and entered the building rather gleefully. Others arrived without the benefit of attention or fanfare. Their faces and their demeanor said plainly, to any observer, that they were there to do a job, put on a performance and move on to the next duty station.

There were also those who clearly in their approach to the entry, in appearance and body language, were saying “the candy is no longer worth the fight." I saw that in Donald Trump’s swaggerless return after the Tulsa debacle.

At that moment with his suit jacket unbuttoned, necktie untied, MAGA red hat balled up in his hand and his shoulders rounded, I was reminded of another “old saying” that history will not let us forget. What Donald Trump was saying to the world at that moment, in his state of disheveled silence, was “no lie can live forever." The show had flopped, the theater was two-thirds empty and the applause was canned.

The president, if rational at all, had to be asking himself, particularly in that unvarnished and near-naked emotional state of being, whether he had been let down or whether he himself had simply failed. Was this just a bad night or should the contest should have been abandoned because time had extracted its toll?