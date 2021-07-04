COMMENTARY: 'People' must rule again

Alexis de Tocqueville stressed a free press in America being tied directly to the political value of equality: “But in the countries in which the doctrine of the sovereignty of the people ostensibly prevails, the censorship of the press is not only dangerous, but it is absurd. When the right of every citizen to cooperate in the government of society is acknowledged, every citizen must be presumed to (have access to the different viewpoints to come to truth). The sovereignty of the people and the liberty of the press may therefore be looked upon as correlative institutions; just as the censorship of the press and universal suffrage are two things which are irreconcilably opposed, and which cannot long be retained among the institutions of the same people.”