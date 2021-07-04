COMMENTARY: 'People' must rule again

French aristocrat Alexis De Tocqueville wrote the seminal and oft-quoted masterpiece “Democracy in America” in 1835. De Tocqueville had traveled to America in 1831 to study the American prison system and was able to make a multitude of observations.
America had grown fourfold in population (3 million to 12 million) in the short period between the Revolution and 1831, and the new republic was a flourishing, successful democracy. De Tocqueville wrote what he thought made democracy work in America. One top observation was of the influence of Christianity upon America’s success in people’s rule. He observed “There is no nation on Earth in which the Christian religion holds greater sway over the souls of men than in American” and in relation to the effects on democracy he wrote, “Christianity, which has rendered all men equal before God, will not be loath to see all citizens equal before the law.” With the American Christian equality came the vital need for a free press. It is in the areas of religion and media that de Tocqueville would likely offer his greatest warning for the potential failure of democracy in America today.
The massive decline of Christianity in America is clear and growing. A Pew Research Center poll found that in the period between 2009 and 2019, the percentage of Americans identifying as Christian went down from 77% to 65%. The number of atheists doubled. With this change has come a corresponding fracturing of American consensus with regard to laws and values. De Tocqueville observed that highly Christian America would not accept an aristocracy of elites holding disproportionate political power. Additionally, de Tocqueville saw the positive effects of Christianity in tempering the extremes of materialism. With regards to the modern media, America is moving toward greater submission to elite control. Control by those holding disproportionate information and material power.
Alexis de Tocqueville stressed a free press in America being tied directly to the political value of equality: “But in the countries in which the doctrine of the sovereignty of the people ostensibly prevails, the censorship of the press is not only dangerous, but it is absurd. When the right of every citizen to cooperate in the government of society is acknowledged, every citizen must be presumed to (have access to the different viewpoints to come to truth). The sovereignty of the people and the liberty of the press may therefore be looked upon as correlative institutions; just as the censorship of the press and universal suffrage are two things which are irreconcilably opposed, and which cannot long be retained among the institutions of the same people.”
De Tocqueville would view the current U.S. media environment with concern. What impressed de Tocqueville most about the U.S. press of 1831 was in the decentralization and independence. That environment ensured no centralized power could control information. According to De Tocqueville, and unlike the non-Democratic European nations that centralized media information, “Americans have established no central control over the expression of opinion … it is owing to the laws of the Union that there are no licenses to be granted to printers, no securities demanded from editors as in France, and no stamp duty as in France and formerly in England. The consequence of this is that nothing is easier than to set up a newspaper. … This decentralization prevented control by any state or national power, and habituated Americans to assess varying sources of information and discriminate among those sources to search for truth.”
The modern U.S. media environment has become much closer to the European nations controlling media information. In much of Europe of the 1830s, nations controlled by aristocratic elite decision-makers centralized the media. In America, media and the big=tech elite act as the aristocrats of old. The progressive viewpoints of media and big-tech executives align with progressive political elites. This was seen with control over information in recent national stories, like suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, promotion of the discredited Steele Dossier Russian Collusion story, suppression of the credible Wuhan lab leak story. The examples are endless.
“Citizen journalists” with blogs, and the small number of conservative media outlets, can report the alternative viewpoint. However, mainstream media and big tech have the power to discredit those sources (“Purveyors of Disinformation,” “Conspiracy theorists,” etc,). In unison with progressive politicians, they openly espouse censorship of conservative news on the grounds of the alleged danger of “extremism” and “disinformation.” Those same progressives generally seek to diminish the influence of Christianity, furthering eroding American democracy according to de Tocqueville.
Alexis de Tocqueville would likely tell Americans of today that democracy in America is under assault and its survival is not assured. He would say that the “people,” not elites, of America must rule again with trust in God above all else.
Bill Connor, an Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his master of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”