COMMENTARY: Pearl Harbor veterans

With each passing year, the number of Pearl Harbor veterans that can tell a first-hand story dwindles. It is estimated that there are now fewer than 100 Pearl Harbor veterans left.

Here are a few of the people of Pearl Harbor.

Peter Tomich, USS Utah

The Utah was a training and target ship that was hit by two Japanese torpedoes during the attack. Chief Watertender Peter Tomich ordered his crew to abandon ship, but the World War I veteran returned to his post and secured the boilers, preventing an explosion that would have killed many more men. Tomich went down with the Utah and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

John Finn, Kaneohe Bay Air Station

Chief Petty Officer Finn was in bed when the Japanese planes attacked his base 15 miles from Pearl Harbor. Finn commandeered a .30 caliber machine gun, drug it to an open area and kept up a steady fire. “I can’t honestly say I hit any,” Finn told the History Channel. “But I shot at every damn plane I could see.” Finn had more than 20 wounds from shrapnel and bullets. For his actions on Dec. 7, he received the only Medal of Honor specifically awarded for combat action during Pearl Harbor.

George Walters, Pearl Harbor Dockyard

Civilian George Walters manned a rolling crane alongside the dry-docked USS Pennsylvania. When the attack began, Walters moved his Crain back and forth along its track, shielding the Pennsylvania from low-flying bombers and fighters. He even tried to use the crane’s boom to swat planes out of the sky. The Pennsylvania’s gunners used his movements as a guide to return fire.

Phil Rasmussen, Wheeler Field

Purple pajama-clad Rasmussen was one of a few American pilots who got in the air the morning of the attack on Pearl Harbor. His P-36 fighter took some 500 bullet holes and brought down at least one Japanese plane. He was awarded a Silver Star for bravery and served in the Air Force for 24 more years, retiring as a colonel.

Samuel Fuqua, USS Arizona

Lt. Cmdr. Fuqua was at breakfast with the attack began. Just moments later, he was the USS Arizona’s senior surviving officer after a bomb detonated the ship’s ammunition magazine, killing more than 1,000 men. Under a hail of Japanese gunfire, Fuqua lead the efforts to evacuate the ship and was one of the last men to leave the stricken battleship. Even then, he and another officer commandeered a boat and picked up survivors from the fiery water. He won the Medal of Honor for his actions at Pearl and retired a rear admiral of the Navy in 1953.

